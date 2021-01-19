This Wednesday, January 20, 2021, around noon, America will (definitively?) Be rid of Donald Trump. A few hours later, it is part of its balance sheet that will join the paper crusher of History: the entry ban on the territory of nationals of certain Muslim countries (“muslim ban”), the pipeline project giant Keystone XL, the US exit from the Paris agreements. It is highly unusual for an incoming president to undo part of what his predecessor did during his tenure on the same day. But nothing is quite “classic” in American political life. The context in which the 46th president of the country will take an oath on the steps of the Capitol, two weeks after militants and militiamen tried to enter in order to prevent the certification of his election, is no exception to this new rule. The federal capital, traditionally open to supporters of the lucky winner, will look like a large entrenched camp, from which will extricate, almost incognito, a Donald Trump leaving for Florida, snubbing the transfer of power, but still subject to a procedure impeachment, while waiting that, once again become a simple citizen, the prosecutors do not ask him to account.

“Significant expectations”

When he is finished with his swearing in, Joe Biden, the oldest president in the country’s history (78 years for two months), will face an unprecedented triptych: the worst division since the Civil War ( 1861-1865), the worst economic situation since the crash of 1929, the worst health crisis since the Spanish flu in 1919. However, the field of ruins left by Trumpism and an intrinsically unequal social system is also a field of hope (admittedly measured) for part of America (read our report in Houston, page 6). The traditional Gallup poll that precedes the assumption of a new president was accompanied by this comment: “Expectations of the Biden administration are significantly higher than those of the Trump administration in seven policy areas: environment, education, international respect, improving the living conditions of minorities , the health care system, race relations and keeping the United States out of wars. “

Bernie Sanders will have a central role

By announcing, even before his arrival in the Oval Office, a fairly ambitious stimulus plan and then signing, as soon as he is seated at his desk, a battery of decrees, Joe Biden sends a signal: he intends to change things. A little, a lot, a lot? This is the whole point. Will it be an attempt to correct the most glaring dysfunctions or inequalities or to stimulate a deeper movement that could be likened to a new “progressive era”? Joe Biden knows, a priori, his own intention but undoubtedly not the scope of the policies that he will have to decide, as they will also depend on the weight and pressure of social movements and elected officials in Congress. The “squad”, with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at its head, will be reinforced by the arrival of very progressive new arrivals, while in the Senate, Bernie Sanders, chairman of the Budget committee, will have a central role.

Joe Biden will he go so far as to adopt a posture à la Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who, after hearing the proposals of progressives, had launched to them: “Force me to implement them” ? Or will he reproduce the fundamental error of the Obama years, namely the chimerical search for bipartisan agreements? The reading of the first volume of the Memoirs of the first black president in the history of the country is, in this respect, quite edifying. He recounts, without quite taking a critical look at his own choices, how the initial health reform project – now known as Obamacare – was distorted by his search for a “bipartisan” vote, in other words, the voice of a few elected Republicans, which will never happen. Under the leadership of Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party was one of obstruction more than that of the opposition. A partly winning strategy since Donald Trump succeeded Barack Obama. We must not therefore wait for a turn on the wing of the GOP (Grand Old Party). A veteran of American politics who has always led his career to the center of the road, Joe Biden seems to have taken note of this, not appointing any “moderate” Republican to his administration, contrary to what Barack Obama did.

The new president has hardly appointed any more representatives of the left wing of the Democratic coalition, faithful to a line bordering on containment. However, he cannot ignore that the ideas of this same left wing have gained ground to the point of becoming for the most part in the majority. He incorporated some of them, like the introduction of a minimum wage of $ 15, one of his first announcements, but not others (Medicare for All, Green New Deal). The rest remains to be written, from this Wednesday, January 20, 2021, noon.