The president of the United States, Joe Biden, presented this Thursday a budget proposal in which he asks Congress to approve 6,000 million dollars for Ukraine and to strengthen Washington’s alliance with NATO and its allies in Europe.

This is how it appears in the budget plan for fiscal year 2024 (from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024) made public by the White House and which it is usually the beginning of the president’s negotiations with Congress, the body with authority to approve the budget.

According to the text, the objective of the 6,000 million is to help Ukraine and improve the military capabilities of the US and its allies in the face of “continued aggression” from Russia.

The budget presented this Thursday, it should be noted, is only a starting point in the negotiations between Biden and Congress, so it could undergo changes. These are other points that appear in the proposal.

Details released by the White House challenge Republicans as the president prepares to announce whether he is running for re-election.

contain China

Apart from Ukraine, the budget includes various items aimed at containing China and strengthening US alliances in the Indo-Pacific.

Specifically, it includes 2.3 billion dollars for the Department of State and the Agency for International Development (USAID) to strengthen US alliances in Asia and guarantee an “open” and “safe” Indo-Pacific, that is that is, in which the influence of China is contained.

In addition, the Government requests 6,000 million dollars to invest in economic development and infrastructure in various Asian nations.

Defending

On the other hand, the part of the budget allocated to Defense contains a request to Congress to $9.1 billion in “key investments,” the nature of which is not specified but intended to demonstrate US commitment to its allies in Asia.

The defense and foreign policy sections of the budget also include funds to increase the number of Afghan refugees granted asylum in the US and other items to defend democracy and fight cyberattacks.

In the text, Biden requests Congress to increase the funds allocated to the Department of Defense by 3.2%, which would have a total budget of 842,000 million dollars.

also asks an 11% increase over last year for the Department of State and other cooperation programswhich would have 70.5 billion dollars if Congress accepts the president’s requests.

Taxes on billionaires and companies

The budget project provides for a deficit reduction of 3 trillion in 10 years and taxes billionaires and large companies.

The White House said Biden wants a 25% tax on the richest 0.01% of Americans, while the corporate tax would rise from less than 10% to 28%, reversing a huge tax cut enacted under the government of Donald Trump in 2017. This to achieve a cut in the federal deficit by 3 trillion dollars over the next decade.

It is discounted that in Congress the congressional Republicans will block most of Biden’s proposals arguing that the solution to solving the growing US debt involves cutting spending and not raising taxes. Now, however, Republicans are under pressure to explain where they would cut spending. The Democrats, for their part, are trying to present themselves as the party of ordinary Americans.

Biden’s plan will “invest in America, reduce costs and cut taxes for working families,” the White House said.

Biden also proposes raising taxes on those who earn more than $400,000 a year to ensure the solvency of Medicare, the government-funded health insurance system for people over 65.

According to the White House, raising the Medicare contribution from 3.8% to 5.0% of those wealthiest people would guarantee the viability of the program for more than two decades. “My budget will ask the rich to pay their fair share so the millions of hardworking people who helped build that wealth can retire on the Medicare they paid for,” Biden tweeted Thursday.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME