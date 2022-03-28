United States Biden presented his budget, promising Ukraine billions

The total amount of the proposed budget is more than EUR 5 000 000 000 000.

United States president Joe Biden presented an exceptional budget to Congress on Monday. The budget has outlined record military spending relative to the conditions of peace, news agencies say.

The total budget is $ 5.79 trillion, or about $ 5.27 trillion. There are 12 zeros in a trillion, or one trillion is a thousand billion. In Finland, the total budget at the end of last year was about 65 billion euros.

Biden would like to increase national security funding by four percent to more than $ 813 billion, he says The New York Times.

Budget year begins in the United States on October 1. Election promises such as tax cuts for the rich have been loaded into the budget proposal. The proposal is likely to change because its calculations were made before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. For example, war affects inflation as fuel and food prices rise.

The tax on the rich in the proposal concerns billionaires. They would be required to pay at least 20% tax on their income and on the increase in investment values, even if the investments were not sold. The corporate tax, on the other hand, would be raised to 28 percent.

The draft budget also includes grants of $ 6.9 billion, or about € 6.3 billion, to Ukraine and NATO countries. The United States has not been directly involved in defending Ukraine, but has already provided billions in assistance to the country, including through military assistance.