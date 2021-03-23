United States Biden prepares giant new aid package for US: Employment and infrastructure package growing to over € 3 trillion

The new package is at the plan stage and will not be announced yet this week, the White House reports.

The United States president Joe Biden a plan for new infrastructure, climate and employment measures is coming to the table, costing up to three trillion, or $ 3 trillion.

He was the first to talk about it New York Times. Also Washington Post, CNN and Reuters published the data citing their sources. According to Reuters, the total could reach up to four trillion dollars.

The package being considered by the Biden administration is still at the stage of the plan and the president has no plans to announce the proposals this week, says a White House spokesman Jen Psaki.

“He is considering different options as well as plans of different scales and sizes, which the president will discuss with his team in the coming days. Speculation is premature, ”says Psaki.

According to Psak, however, Biden “focuses on jobs and improving the lives of all Americans”.

Biden is this week scheduled to consult with advisors and experts on the plans. According to the New York Times, part of the package would be funded through taxation that would focus on tightening corporate and wealthy taxes. The plan also aims to reduce economic inequality.

In addition to a package focusing on improving infrastructure and climate action, the package should include support for, for example, childcare and education.

The package now planned would come on top of the previous recovery. Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion, or $ 1.9 trillion the stimulus package was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives at the end of February.