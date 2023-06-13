United States | Biden postponed his meeting with Stoltenberg because of a root canal

The fact that the matter was reported and apparently also decided at the last minute attracted attention.

of the United States president Joe Biden had to postpone the meeting with the Secretary General of NATO from Monday Jens Stoltenberg with for Tuesday for health reasons.

According to Biden’s doctor, the president’s tooth will undergo root canal treatment in the White House.

At the meeting, Biden and Stoltenberg were to discuss Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, after which a representative meeting was to be held.

Biden’s doctor Kevin C. O’Connor said in a statement that Biden has been experiencing “increased discomfort” in his lower right tooth, which had previously been partially treated. The aim is to complete the root canal this time, the doctor said.

According to the White House, Biden will not be anesthetized, so he will be able to carry out his duties and will not need to be transferred by the vice president Terrible for Harris.

Biden’s meeting with college athletes was canceled at the last minute. Vice President Harris attended the meeting instead of Biden and did not mention Biden’s absence at all.

The state of health of the 80-year-old Biden has been discussed a lot, because he is running again in next year’s presidential election in the United States.

O’Connor’s according to Biden’s tooth first began to ache on Sunday, after which a medical team called to the White House from Walter Reed Hospital examined it.

X-rays were taken of the teeth and root canal treatment was found to be necessary. After this, the first phase of root canal treatment was completed, and it was decided that further treatment would take place in the near future. According to the doctor, there were no complications from the first procedure.