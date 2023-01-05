Thursday, January 5, 2023
United States | Biden plans to visit the southern border for the first time during his presidency

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 5, 2023
in World Europe
Biden also said he plans to give a speech on border security on Thursday.

of the United States president Joe Biden plans to make the first visit of his presidency to the country’s southern border. Biden also said he plans to give a speech on border security on Thursday.

The planning of the trip is still in progress, but the visit will probably take place next week. According to its critics, the current administration has seemed to want to avoid problems related to immigration.

The US economy relies heavily on migrant labor, but uncontrolled immigration on the country’s southern border has strained the immigration system, which even Biden administration officials have described as broken.

