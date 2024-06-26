United States | Biden plans to correct a “historical injustice” and pardon soldiers convicted of homosexuality

United States|According to an official source, the amnesty may affect even thousands of people.

of the United States president Joe Biden has announced that he will pardon those people who were once convicted of homosexuality in the country’s armed forces.

By doing so, Biden said he would right a historical injustice against convicts and ensure that the culture of the armed forces reflects the nation’s values.

“Some of these patriotic Americans were court-martialed and have carried the burden of this great injustice for decades,” Biden said in a statement.

Military law The United States banned sodomy, i.e. relationships considered unnatural, in the military for decades.

Until 1994, homosexual relationships were still prohibited in the US military, although soldiers could no longer be asked about their sexual orientation. The rule was repealed in 2011.

Along with the symbolism, those pardoned can have their military documents corrected. With it, they can also receive benefits that were previously denied to them.