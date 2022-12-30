Friday, December 30, 2022
United States | Biden pardoned six people

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 30, 2022
in World Europe
All those pardoned have already served their prison sentences. Five of them had been convicted of drug offenses.

Stateside president Joe Biden has pardoned six people, the news agency Reuters reports.

All those pardoned have already served their prison sentences, some already many years ago. Five of those pardoned had been convicted of alcohol or drug offences. The sixth person to be pardoned five decades ago killed her husband, who allegedly abused her.

The pardons again indicate a conscious effort by Biden to divert the attention of the US justice system from the war on drugs. All of Biden’s previously used amnesty powers have targeted people convicted of drug crimes.

In October, the president threw out the sentences of thousands of people convicted of federal crimes related to the possession of cannabis.

This is the third time Biden has pardoned people during his term.

