United States Biden overturned Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Germany and also decided to end support for Saudi warfare in Yemen – President’s foreign policy speech live right now

The United States president Joe Biden freezes withdrawal of American troops from military bases in Germany, says Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan according to the news agency AFP.

The reduction of about 12,000 American soldiers in Germany was decided by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump. The United States has about 36,000 troops in Germany

The presence of U.S. troops in Germany is a legacy from the post-World War II era, when the Cold War era required Europe to defend itself against the threat of the Soviet Union. Of the European countries, Germany has the largest number of US soldiers.

Among other things, a former commander of European troops in the U.S. military Frederick B. Hodges said last summer that Trump’s intention to reduce troops has no strategic rationale.

The United States has the largest offshore military hospital in Germany that has treated Americans wounded in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The United States has also operated from Germany in Africa.

Biden according to Sullivan, will also end U.S. military support for Saudi-led hostilities in Yemen.

“It’s a promise he made in his campaign, and it holds,” Sullivan told reporters before Biden’s speech.

The cessation of U.S. support for the Saudi-led alliance fighting in Yemen overturns Trump-era policies in which the United States sold countless amounts of advanced weapons to Saudi Arabia, among other things.

Saudi Arabia has waged an American war against the Hutist rebels in Yemen, claiming the lives of thousands of civilians and causing a serious humanitarian crisis.

Biden is talking now A more active and committed role for the United States in ending the conflict through diplomacy.

The new attitude of the Biden regime to the war is also indicated by the appointment of an envoy to Yemen. According to AFP, the task is about to begin Timothy Lenderking.

In addition, Sullivan said the United States is also considering “targeted sanctions” against a military junta that has seized power in Myanmar.