United States Biden orders US Department of Justice to end contracts with private prisons – Largest companies in industry could lose a quarter of their revenue

The United States Corecivic and Geo Group, the two largest private prison companies, could lose up to a quarter of their revenue President Joe Biden ordered on Tuesday the Ministry of Justice to terminate further contracts with private prisons. According to the news agency Reuters.

According to the Biden administration, the profit motive of private prisons makes the lives of prisoners and prison guards more dangerous.

Following Biden’s order, the share price of both companies plummeted. According to Reuters, the shares of Corecivic and Geo Group on Tuesday were close to their lowest level in almost a decade, Reuters says.

The shares of the companies had already suffered last year due to interest rate restrictions. Investors also anticipate that the Biden administration will be busy with the use of private prisons.

Reuters says shares of Corecivic and Geo Group have fallen more than 80 percent Donald Trumpin from the beginning of the presidency, when a strict immigration policy filled the institutions of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

About eight percent of U.S. inmates are in private prisons.

Biden ordered the Department of Justice not to renew contracts with companies operating private prisons, which affects the operations of the U.S. Prison Administration and the federal sheriff. It is true that Mr Biden did not designate those agencies in his order.

Instead, the order does not apply to the U.S. Internal Security Agency and thus to ICE, Reuters says.

“This is not a good thing for Geo Group or Corecivic, but it also doesn’t blow up their business model,” Noble Capital Markets analyst at investment bank Joe Gomes told Reuters.

In 2019, Corecivic received five percent of its total revenue from its contracts with the U.S. Prison Administration and 17 percent from its contracts with the Federal Sheriff. In total, this means about $ 440 million, or about $ 363,000.

Corecivic’s largest customer that year was ICE, which accounted for 29 percent of revenue, Reuters says.

In 2019, Geo Group received 23 percent of its total revenue from the prison facility and the federal sheriff. That means about $ 570 million, or more than $ 470,000.

Neither company responded to Reuters’ contact requests.

Although the use of private prisons increased during Trump’s presidency, pressure from activists and investors led some major players – such as banks JPMorgan, Bank Of American and Suntrust – to withdraw their support from the industry even before Biden’s order.

Before as Biden signed an order to end support for private prisons, he said the U.S. government needed a “change of direction” in equality.

“We need to change now. It will take time, but I know we can do it. And I firmly believe that the nation is ready to change. But the government needs to change too, ”he said according to the US news agency AP.

Biden announced its goal of both reducing the prison population and increasing the security of American communities.

Some activists believe the number of private prisons will increase the number of people sentenced to prison, but at least there is no connection to UCLA University in California. statement according to the obvious.