ANDPresident Joe Biden will tell Congress this Thursday that he has ordered the US military to establish a port in Gaza to deliver more humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian territory by sea.reported senior officials of his administration.

“Tonight, the president will announce in his State of the Union address that he has ordered the US military to undertake an emergency mission to establish a port in Gaza,” one of the officials told the press.

“This port, whose main feature is a temporary dock, will provide capacity for hundreds of additional aid trucks each day,” the official added on condition of anonymity.

President of the United States, Joe Biden. Photo:EFE Share

The announcement does not imply the presence of US troops in the Stripsubjected to incessant Israeli bombing since the October 7 attack by the Islamist group Hamas, as military personnel will remain on the high seas while other allies participate, according to officials.

U.S. officials said the move “will take several weeks to plan and execute,” and would involve a maritime corridor to bring aid by sea from the Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

The officials were careful to stress that US troops will not be deployed to Gaza: “It is expected to be an operation that will not require troops on the ground.”

US President Joe Biden (l) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (r). Photo:EFE Share

Israel is informed of the decision and the United States will work with its authorities on security requirements, while coordinating with “partners and allies” and UN and aid organizations, they added.

It is expected to be an operation that will not require troops on the ground

The announcement during the State of the Union address underscores the acute political pressure Biden is under for his steadfast support for Israel despite the rising death toll in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis.

Last week, Biden announced that the United States was going to begin airdropping aid to Gaza, following an incident in which more than 100 people died at a food distribution stand in the north of the territory.

The war broke out on October 7 after the unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israeli soil, in which some 1,160 people were killed, most of them civilians, according to a count based on official Israeli data.

Israel launched a military response that has already caused 30,800 deaths, mainly women and minors, according to the Ministry of Health of the territory controlled by Hamas.