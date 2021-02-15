As Congress is done with Donald Trump’s second impeachment process, the way is now clear for the bills the new administration wants to promote. As early as Sunday, Joe Biden called on both houses to act ” now “ for “Enact common sense firearms reforms”.

This Sunday, February 14 marked the third anniversary of the high school massacre in Parkland, Florida. In 2018, Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old high school student, excluded the previous year for disciplinary reasons, landed in his old establishment with a semi-automatic weapon that he had been able to buy despite a psychiatric history. Results: 17 killed including 14 high school students.

The Trump administration aligned with the “laissez-faire” advocated by the NRA

A few weeks later, the high school students organized a “march for our lives”, asking the authorities and Donald Trump to take action. That day, a survivor, Emma Gonzalez, co-founder of the association Never Again MSD (for Marjory Stoneman Douglas, name of the school) responsible for the speech, had observed six minutes and twenty seconds of complete silence. The time that the killing lasted. The young American of Cuban origin then dismantled the arguments of the gun lobby, the NRA (National Rifle Association), supported by the president in office. Seven times, she punctuated with a thunderous: “We call BS” (“BS” for “bullshit”, “bullshit”). “We call it bullshit. “Fight for your lives before it’s someone else’s job!” “ she said in conclusion.

57% of Americans say they are in favor of strengthening gun ownership laws.

Nothing has changed in the country’s legislation since this umpteenth tragedy, the Trump administration showing itself to be totally aligned with the “laissez-faire” advocated by the NRA. New US President wants to break this deadlock by imposing background checks on buyers “For all arms sales” and banning assault rifles and high capacity magazines. He also called for “End the immunity of arms manufacturers, who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets”.

Democrats face obstruction of Republicans

If the Democrats have a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate (thanks to the casting vote of Vice President Kamala Harris), they will face opposition, even obstruction of the Republicans, especially on the “identity” subject, for the latter, firearms. The same will undoubtedly be the case for other bills: the doubling of the minimum wage to bring it to $ 15, the recovery plan of nearly $ 2 trillion or the regularization of the 11 million undocumented migrants.

The Republicans will use the “filibuster” (obstruction), which makes debates drag on without a majority of 60 votes in the Senate, to thwart it, which the Democrats do not have. On the other hand, to put an end to this practice, a simple majority is enough. Democrats can therefore get rid of it, but Joe Biden prefers for the moment to seek a “bipartisan” consensus.

Barack Obama had made it a golden rule, which had led him to make “compromises”, altering the substance of major laws, such as health reform, in order to never win a single Republican vote . His former vice-president, who in turn became the host of the Oval Office, has no doubt learned the lessons and warned: nothing will prevent him from advancing the laws “Which the country needs”.