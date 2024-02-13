United States | Biden on Trump: No other US president has bowed to the Russian dictator

President Biden was reportedly shocked by Trump's statements, in which he urged Russia to do “whatever it wants” to NATO countries that do not pay the alliance's required share of their defense spending.

of the United States president Joe Biden has used exceptionally harsh language when talking about the former president of the United States About Donald Trump.

Trump, who is likely to be Biden's rival in the upcoming presidential elections, said on Saturday that the United States should not protect NATO countries from Russian attack that do not pay the alliance's required share of their defense spending.

Trump even hinted that he would encourage Russia to attack such countries.

“No, I wouldn't protect you [maita jotka eivät maksa osuuttaan]. In fact, I would encourage them [Venäjää] to do whatever pleases them. You have to pay,” Trump said.

Biden harshly criticized Trump on Tuesday at the White House.

“Can you imagine the former president of the United States saying something like that? The whole world heard it. And the worst part is that he means it,” Biden said CNN channel by.

Trump's comments have caused consternation and concern in NATO countries. According to experts, it is even possible that Trump will seek to withdraw the United States from NATO if he wins the election.

Biden's close circle tells CNN that Trump's comments upset the president. Speaking at the White House, Biden appeared irritated and frustrated.

“No other US president has bowed to a Russian dictator,” Biden blasted.

“I will say this directly: I will never do that. For God's sake, that's stupid. It's shameful. It's dangerous. It's un-American.”

In his speech Biden also appealed to the House of Representatives and encouraged it to vote “immediately” on a $95 billion aid package that, among other things, would help Ukraine and Israel.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Senate approved the aid package by a vote of 70-29. However, the package still needs to be approved in the House of Representatives.

“Are you going to stand by Ukraine or Putin?” the president asked Republican members of the House of Representatives in his speech.