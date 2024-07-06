United States | Biden on ABC: Yelling at Trump disrupted debate performance

United States|Biden’s expected television interview has high stakes.

Television channel ABC is currently airing its much-anticipated TV interview with the president Joe Biden with. The broadcast started at three in the morning Finnish time.

At the beginning of the interview, Biden immediately took a stand on the weak and confused performance of the ex-president Donald Trump against. The debate has raised doubts about Biden’s physical and mental condition.

In the interview, Biden was heard saying that he had a “bad night” at the time of the debate because he was sick and feeling bad. Biden also said he hasn’t watched the debate himself afterward.

“I was sick, I felt terrible.”

“We tried to find out what’s wrong. They did a test to see if I had an infection, you know, a virus. I did not have. I just had a really bad flu.”

In the interview, Biden let it be understood that the poor debate performance was a one-time incident.

When the interviewer George Stephanopoulos asked Biden if he is “the same man” as when he took office, the president pointed to his successes in office. According to Biden, he is in good health and “no one has said” that he needs neurological and cognitive tests.

Biden also said he was disturbed by Trump’s yelling even after the microphone was turned off. He said at this point that he realized the argument was going badly.

According to Biden, he would not apply for an additional term as president if he did not believe that he would be able to carry out the task for four additional years.

IN THE AMERICAN MEDIA has previously been called for Biden to step into the public more strongly and spontaneously after the criticized debate performance. The ABC interview answers these wishes.

During the interview, Biden did not have a teleprompter, i.e. a text-reflecting screen. According to ABC, the interview has also not been cut or otherwise edited.

On the other hand, it has been hoped that Biden will also give the interview live. The ABC interview was recorded earlier on Friday.

Biden assured earlier on Friday at his campaign meeting in Madison, Wisconsin that he will continue in the race and that he intends to beat Trump.

The article will be updated.