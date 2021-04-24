United States Biden may today acknowledge the Armenian genocide as the first U.S. president

An Armenian living in Finland says that gruesome events are remembered for generations, but does not consider Biden’s recognition to be particularly significant.

The United States presidential Joe Biden is expected today to potentially acknowledge the 1915 genocide of Armenians. The matter has been reported by the US media in the past.

At the same time, Biden would be the first president of the United States to recognize the controversial events as genocide.

The Armenian genocide refers to the killing of more than a million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire during the First World War between 1915 and 1917. The Ottoman Empire disintegrated after World War I, and its ruins gave birth to the present-day Turkish state in the early 1920s.

Today marks the 106th anniversary of the event.

Turkey has denied genocide sharply and repeatedly. According to it, the events were not about genocide, but about unrest, which also resulted in the deaths of Armenians. In Turkey’s view, the actions were also “necessary” because of the actions of the Armenian rebels. Current research has seen it differently.

Turkey has also disagreed with the number of deaths and considered it lower.

The issue has been highly politicized, and some of the key archival material is missing, but many scholars see the incident as genocide.

Biden’s statement can therefore be expected to make its NATO ally Turkey, with which relations have been in the headwind in recent years anyway, nervous. Turkish President Erdogan said Thursday that the country will continue to “defend the truth against so-called genocidal lies”.

Biden reportedly called Erdogan yesterday to soften this up for today’s announcement. According to the official press release, Biden, among other things, called on Erdogan to build a constructive bilateral relationship. The genocide controversy was not mentioned in the press release. The leaders also agreed to meet at the NATO summit in June.

Turkey expert, senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Toni Alaranta estimates that Biden ‘s confession is likely to provoke angry statements from Turkey and complicate relations, at least for some time. Turkey has also had a habit of responding back if there are criticisms of the country’s democracy.

In the United States, the country’s congress recognized the events as genocide in 2019. However, the country’s presidents have refrained from declaring the events genocide in order to maintain a distance from Turkey. So Biden can break a long tradition in the matter.

“Biden stated a year ago on Memorial Day that if he is elected, he will make a confession while talking about defending human rights. He has an idea for defending democracy, ”Alaranta says.

Finland-Armenia Association former President and one of its founders Abgar Margaryanin according to the memories of the genocide still live on for generations among Armenians. Her grandparents ’grandparents also suffered as a result of the incident.

“People still remember and will remember the event. It was a gruesome time not to be forgotten. It is not just the tragedy of the Armenians but the tragedy of humanity. If such events are forgotten, they will happen in many different places, ”he says.

However, Margarya does not see the possible recognition of Biden’s genocide as a personal matter.

“It is said that the great powers use the genocide of Armenia as their playing card either to gamble or to punish another state. I don’t want this tragedy to act as a playing card for the great powers, ”he says.

According to Margaryan, identifying one’s own mistakes would be above all important for Turkey, as Germany has done with its own history.

“Turkey itself needs to acknowledge its actions. If you lie about your actions, you can never experience peace or happiness as a country. ”

“But for me personally, there aren’t many other things to do with what Biden or Turkey say. Whether it’s the genocide of Armenians or Jews or human rights in general, it’s important to always react and not let such things happen, ”he says.