United States | Biden managed to win a primary where he wasn't even a candidate – This is what it's all about

Republicans weren't the only ones voting in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Washington

in New Hampshire focused on Tuesday strictly on the Republican primaries, where the opposites were Donald Trump and Nikki Haley.

At the same time, however, the state was also holding a Democratic primary – sort of.

Democrats previously decided that the party's first primary will be held in South Carolina in the future. The initiative was taken by the president Joe Bidenwho wanted first-voting states to better represent Democratic voters.

“Black voters have been a mainstay of the Democrats for decades, but they have been in the background in the primaries,” Biden reasoned at the time.

Purpose was noble, but it resulted in a mess.

New Hampshire refused to follow the new voting order and the will of the party because of its status as the first state to hold a primary election enshrined in state law. (Iowa has not been taken into account, because there it is technically not a primary election, but the candidate is voted on at the caucuses.)

However, the Democratic Party declared the New Hampshire primary to be meaningless, and therefore Biden was not even a candidate in the state.

As the voting day approached, however, a concern arose: What would it look like if Biden, as the sitting president, did not get a clear victory in New Hampshire? Would it spread an embarrassing narrative about Biden's unpopularity?

Biden's support is at rock bottom, and therefore even the slightest signal of poor success is not attractive now.

So the president's supporters organized a campaign in which they urged to vote for Biden anyway.

The name was not ready on the ballot like the other candidates because the Democratic Party does not officially recognize the New Hampshire primary. However, Biden was able to vote by writing his name. That's why it says Biden's name after the results write-in.

Democrats can breathe a sigh of relief, because according to the preliminary results, Biden won the New Hampshire primary – where he was not actually a candidate.

However, even a victory does not matter in practice: not a single party congress representative is appointed from the state.