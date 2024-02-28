United States | Biden joked about his health check: “They said I looked too young”

It is Biden's last routine checkup at Walter Reed Military Hospital before the November presidential election.

of the United States presidential Joe Biden according to his annual health checkup on Wednesday, nothing out of the ordinary was found.

“There was nothing different from last year. Everything is fine. They said I look too young,” Biden joked to reporters when they asked about it.

The White House has promised that the official results of the health inspection will probably be announced on Wednesday local time.

Biden's memory and judgment, as well as his ability to carry out his duties, have been questioned recently as the presidential election approaches.

Biden is the oldest sitting president in US history. If he is elected for a second term, he would be 86 years old when it ends

Last Biden's ability was questioned at the beginning of February, when the special prosecutor published his report regarding the classified documents found in Biden's possession. The special prosecutor did not recommend bringing criminal charges against Biden, but described the president, among other things, as an old man with a bad memory.

The special prosecutor who investigated the handling of the documents Robert Hur stated in his report that it would be difficult to get a jury to find Biden guilty because of what he was perceived to be during the special counsel's interrogations. In the report, Biden was described as a “sympathetic and well-intentioned old man with a bad memory.”

Biden responded to the report's characterization less sympathetically:

“I mean well and I'm an old man and I know what the hell I'm doing. I've put this country on its feet, and I don't need his endorsement,” Biden commented at a hastily convened press conference.

Biden received a clean bill of health at last year's medical examination, but a malignant skin change was removed from her chest.

“President Biden is still a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old man who is fit to successfully carry out the duties of the presidency,” his doctor Kevin O'Connor said at the time.

In the elections, a former Republican president is emerging as Biden's counter-candidate Donald Trump, who has often described Biden as old and already unfit for his job. Trump is 77 years old and, like Biden, he himself has caused confusion with his speeches and fights.

At the end of last year, Trump also published a note from his doctor, in which it was stated that his health was excellent. However, it did not tell details such as which tests Trump had been given during the health checkup and what the results were.