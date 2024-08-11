United States | Biden in his first interview after giving up the presidential race: “Trump is truly dangerous”

United States|In an interview, Joe Biden opened up the reasons why he decided to drop out of the presidential race.

of the United States president Joe Biden has given his first interview since dropping out of the US presidential race in July.

Biden told the US media CBS In an interview with News, he withdrew from the presidential race in part because the Democrats could block the former president and the current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s victory in the elections.

According to Biden, it is important to preserve democracy.

“Although it is a great honor to be president, I feel that I have an obligation to do for the country what is the most important thing that can be done. And that is that we must, must, must defeat Trump.”

Biden representing the Democratic Party left out of the presidential race on July 21. Biden announced the matter in a letter published on the messaging service X.

Biden’s after leaving the competition, the pressure was increased by the summer fumbling election debate. During the debate, attention was drawn, for example, to the 81-year-old Biden’s fight.

The argument also caused a debate among Democrats about whether Biden was capable of continuing as the party’s candidate.

In an interview with CBS News, Biden explains his decision to withdraw due to the concern of several Democrats that his remaining in the presidential race would have made it difficult for the Democratic Party to succeed in the elections.

In the interview, Biden says that he originally thought he would only serve one term as president.

“I thought of myself as a transitional president. I can’t even say how old I am; it’s hard for me to get it out of my mouth,” Biden said in the interview.

Biden warned that Trump’s possible election victory would endanger the security of the United States.

“He is a genuine danger to the security of the United States,” Biden said.

“We are at a turning point in world history [- -]. The decisions we’ve made in the last three, four years, and the ones we make in the next three, four years, will define what the next six decades will look like. And democracy is key.”

Biden already repeated the concern he expressed earlier for not believing that the power will change peacefully if Trump loses the election in November. When Biden’s election victory was confirmed in the US Congress in 2021, Trump’s supporters penetrated to the Congress House.

“We don’t take him seriously. He means it [mitä sanoo]. All the talk of ‘if we lose, there’s going to be a massacre.'”

Biden’s his health and ability to continue as president of the United States have been questioned on several occasions.

During the presidential campaign, doubts were especially raised by Biden’s poor performance in the debate between him and Trump in June, as well as the peculiar occurrence At the NATO summit in July.

In the interview, Biden was asked what he wants to say to those who doubt his ability to continue his final term as president.

“All I can say is ‘look’. That’s all. Look, I had a really, really bad day in that argument because I was sick. But I have no serious problems.”

Biden also promised in the interview that he was going to do everything he could to help the Democratic presidential candidate and vice president Terrible Harris in this campaign.