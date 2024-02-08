United States | Biden: I'm an old man and I know what I'm doing

A report published earlier in the day strongly questioned Biden's memory.

of the United States president Joe Biden defended himself at a press conference at three in the morning on Friday Finnish time. Among other things, Biden assured that there is nothing wrong with his memory.

“I'm an old man and I know what I'm doing,” he told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the special prosecutor Robert Hur assesses in his report that Biden's memory has “significant limitations”.

According to the report, for example, during the interrogations, Biden did not remember when he had served as vice president or when his son Beau Biden died.

Huri's investigation has been about classified documents from Biden's time as vice president, which were found in Biden's former office and his apartment. According to Huri's report, Biden had deliberately kept the material after his term as vice president. However, Hur saw no reason for criminal charges.

Biden's the response at the press conference was emotional.

“The report even suggests that I wouldn't remember when my son died. I don't need anyone to remind me when my son died.”

Biden also said he is the most qualified person in the United States to serve as president.