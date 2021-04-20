United States Biden hopes for a “right” decision in George Floyd’s trial

U.S. President Joe Biden met with George Floyd’s family on Monday.

The United States president Joe Biden said Tuesday he was praying for that black man George Floydin the trial of the former police officer accused of the death ends in a “right” verdict.

From Biden’s speeches, it can be interpreted that the correct verdict in this case means that the former police Derek Chauvin found guilty of Floyd’s death.

“I pray that the verdict is right. I wouldn’t say that if the jury hadn’t backed down to make its decision, ”Biden said, according to news agencies.

Jury withdrew on Tuesday isolation to make its decision on the fate of police accused of the death of George Floyd. The judgment requires a unanimous decision. The jury’s reflection can take a long time.

The trial itself began three weeks ago.

Floyd died in May last year when white police officer Chauvin pressed him to his knees from the neck for more than nine minutes. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and murder. If Chauvin is convicted of second-degree murder, he could face a 40-year sentence. Second-degree murder would correspond to murder in Finland.

Biden the statement was surprising.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki had to explain to reporters on Tuesday, according to Reuters, that the president is not trying to influence the verdict.

Psaki said Biden has followed the trial closely and it is expected that the president will have something to say even after the verdict comes.

“It doesn’t take precedence over judgment here,” Psaki said.

Biden said he met Floyd’s family on Monday after the jury retreated to solitary confinement to decide.

“They’re good people, and they hope for peace, whatever the verdict,” President Reuters said.