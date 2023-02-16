Friday, February 17, 2023
United States | Biden Holds Press Conference on Flying Objects – Live broadcast begins

February 16, 2023
United States | Biden Holds Press Conference on Flying Objects – Live broadcast begins

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, plans to comment on unidentified flying objects at a press conference.

of the United States president Joe Biden plans to hold a press conference on Thursday at nine in the evening Finnish time about spherical flying objects, at least one of which the United States suspects is a Chinese spy tool.

“Biden plans to share the United States’ response to recent flying objects,” the White House said in a statement.

HS will broadcast the press conference live.

Suspect the spy ball has caused a diplomatic rift between China and the United States and a domestic political storm in the United States. President Biden’s administration has been criticized for being late in shooting down the ball.

Three ball-like flying objects have been shot down in the airspace of the United States over the past week, and one in Canadian airspace. So far, the US has only accused the first object of being linked to China.

According to China, it was an aircraft used for meteorological research.

White House told on Tuesday that the three most recent flying objects were possibly harmless commercial or research objects that posed no danger to the United States.

