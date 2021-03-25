United States Biden Holds First Big Press Conference as President – HS Shows Live at about 7.15pm and follows the event moment by moment

All of Biden’s predecessors, at least since Harry Truman, have held their first press conference faster than Biden, the NPR channel says. Biden is likely to be grilled from a wide range of topics from immigrant situations to armed violence.

Today is the President of the United States Joe Biden Day 65 in office, but only now is he holding his first major press conference. It starts at around 7.15 pm Finnish time on Thursday.

Democrat Biden has received some fragmented questions in the past, but he hasn’t had any major grilling before. All of Biden’s predecessors at least Harry from Truman (in office from 1945 to 1953) have held their first press conference faster than Biden, The NPR channel says.

Biden’s press manager Jen Psaki however, has spoken to the White House press on a daily basis. Psaki has stated earlier that Biden has focused all his efforts on curbing the corona epidemic.

To Biden questions will be asked of a wide range of topics, reminiscent of how difficult a situation he has gotten into his job.

Questions are expected on at least the following themes: treatment of the corona epidemic from vaccinations to housekeeping, the situation of migrants, armed violence, a giant stimulus package related to infrastructure, climate and employment, and US relations with Russia and China, among others.

Biden will certainly also be asked questions about how he thinks he will promote his ambitious legislative projects without the support of Republicans sitting in opposition.

He may also be asked about a conservative Democratic senator, West Virginia Joe Manchinista, which has hampered the ambition of Biden and other Democrats in economic policy, the British newspaper The Independent anticipates.

Manchin, for example, was shot down by a project to raise the U.S. minimum wage from $ 7.25 to $ 15 in connection with Biden’s recent corona subsidy package. Manchin has an important role to play because the majority of Senate Democrats depend on only one vote.