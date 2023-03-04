United States | Biden had skin cancer removed from his breast

According to Biden’s doctor, all the cancerous tissue was successfully removed in February and no further treatment is needed.

of the United States from the president From Joe Biden skin cancer has been removed, the White House doctor says. The president had been diagnosed with basal cell cancer, or basalioma.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters and the newspaper The Washington Post report on the matter, among others.

Biden’s longtime doctor by Kevin C. O’Connor according to Biden, a small lesion was removed from his chest on February 16.

According to O’Connor, all the cancerous tissue was successfully removed, the skin has healed well and no further treatment is necessary. The condition of the president’s skin is still being monitored.

According to a medical examination in February, 80-year-old Biden is healthy and able to perform his duties.

Duodecim According to the Health Library, basal cell carcinoma is the most common skin cancer. Its prevalence increases with age. Basal cell tumors usually appear in the head and neck area.

Basal cell cancer is usually easy to treat. It can be treated with, for example, liquid nitrogen freezing or cutting.