United States | Biden gives a speech at night with huge stakes – This is what it's all about

If the president fails, he may only reinforce pre-existing prejudices.

7.3. 20:02

of the United States president Joe Biden gives a speech on the night before Friday, the importance of which is hard to exaggerate.

Annual State of the Union (The state of the nation) is always the subject of great media attention. It's an opportunity for the president to address millions of Americans directly and try to convince them that things are going in the right direction.

This year, however, the stakes are looking for equals.

One the reason is related to the age of 81-year-old Biden, who has been the main political talking points in the United States throughout the year.

The turmoil came to a head when the special prosecutor Robert Hur described in his report the president as a “well-meaning old man with a bad memory.”

Biden does seem to have taken steps to change perceptions. He has visited by Seth Meyers on a talk show joking about his age, gave a rare the interview from his last election campaign and appeared with bubble tea in Las Vegas and ice cream in New York.

of The New York Times and Siena College fresh however, the poll did not bring relief, rather the opposite. According to it, 73 percent of registered voters think Biden is too old to be an effective president.

At the State of the Union, however, Biden has an audience of millions. He gets to speak without interruption, without media interpretation and intermediate questions.

Successful appearance is everything. One must be vibrant and believable, reassuring and powerful. It wouldn't hurt to have fun.

People will hardly remember the things that Biden brings up in his long speech. However, they remember how they felt watching it.

For example, sympathy or embarrassment would not be a very good memory.

For these reasons, the speech to be held on Friday morning at 4 o'clock Finnish time has been prepared long and hard. Of course Biden retreated to training at Camp David last weekend with six aides and one historian.

The speech is not ready, but is being edited until the last minute. Great interest is focused, for example, on whether Biden brings up his age himself and how he talks about his opponent About Donald Trump – or does he talk.

Stateside it's been a shockingly busy political week, the real kick-off for the presidential election in November.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump is eligible for election. On Super Tuesday, it was proven how Biden and Trump roared to primary election victories. On Wednesday, the only contender for the top two Nikki Haley withdrew from the race.

And now the arena is Biden's.

The speech is the unofficial launch of his election campaign. That's another reason why the pressure is so high on the night before Friday.

If successful, the speech is an opportunity to reset the situation and shift the focus from the president's weaknesses to his achievements.

But if Biden fails, he might just convince voters that he really is too old for another term.