United States|Biden noticed his first child but not his second.

of the United States president Joe Biden called the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky accidentally “president For Putin” at their joint press conference at the NATO summit in Washington early Friday Finnish time.

“Now I would like to give the floor to the president of Ukraine, who is as brave as he is determined. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin,” Biden said.

Biden realized his mistake and corrected it immediately.

“He will defeat President Putin, President Zelenskyi. I’m so focused on beating President Putin, we’ll take care of that,” Biden explained.

You can listen to Biden’s mistake below from the video from 5.17.

Right after Trump’s personal press conference, he called the vice president Terrible Harris accidentally “Vice President To Trump“.

He didn’t notice that mistake himself. It can be found in the following from the video from time 0.41 onwards.

Biden also talked a lot smart, especially about foreign policy when answering questions about China and the Middle East. Unfortunately, the most memorable thing for many is the embarrassing name mistakes.

Biden answered 11 questions, many of them about his fumbles and signs of aging, as well as widespread calls in his party to cede the presidential nomination to a younger Democrat. He continued with his defiant line and strongly defended his position.

“I am the most qualified person for the nomination. I won [Trumpin] once and I will win again,” Biden said.

“Haven’t I performed at this press conference as well?” Biden said — after just moments earlier confusing Harris and Trump.

Biden was specifically asked about introducing Zelenskyi as “President Putin”. Her first reaction was to giggle.

“I corrected my mistake immediately,” he said.

“Who will say that this meeting has not been a success? Many have said that we have Biden to thank for the success of the meeting.”

Biden claimed that several heads of state told him at the NATO summit that Trump’s new presidency would be a disaster.

He commented on his endurance by saying that “I just need to control my pace a little more”. He assured that he can handle Putin and China Xi Jinping answer even after three years.

From Biden was also asked if he would reconsider his candidacy if the statistics showed that Vice President Harris would fare better against Trump in the election. Biden’s answer: no.

“Unless they come and tell me there’s no way I’m going to win,” Biden said.

“No survey will tell you that,” he whispered.

At least one sentence came out of Biden, with which he acknowledged that he understands that the path to the election is not clear.

“I am determined to run for office, but I think it is important to allay fears.”