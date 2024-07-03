United States | Biden explained his weak election debate performance with travel fatigue – “I almost fell asleep on stage”

United States|Vice-president Kamala Harris, who was nominated as a possible replacement for the president in the presidential race, emphasized that she is proudly behind Biden’s candidacy.

of the United States president Joe Biden explained his poor performance in last week’s election debate with travel fatigue.

According to Biden, traveling around the world during the election debate was not wise.

“I didn’t listen to my staff – and then I almost fell asleep on stage,” the Democratic president said at a campaign event on Tuesday.

Last week, Biden faced the former president who won the Republican primary in an election debate Donald Trump. After the 81-year-old president’s weak debate performance, there have been demands from several parties that Biden should leave the presidential race.

Among other things, the editorials of the New York Times and Economist magazines have called on Biden to drop out of the race.

On Tuesday, the first Democratic congressman also made a similar demand to Biden. Congressman from Texas by Lloyd Doggett according to Biden has always thought primarily of his country and not himself, so he should therefore make the painful decision to withdraw.

In the days after the debate, Biden and his campaign staff assured the president that he would stay in the race.

Part Democratic governors of US states want a meeting with Biden at the White House, reports the news channel CNN citing his anonymous sources.

According to sources, the concern of the governors was revealed in a group call on Monday, which was attended only by the governors. Some of the Democratic governors had wanted to hear from Biden himself about the president’s debate performance.

Planning for Biden’s meeting with the governor is already underway, but the date is still open, CNN says. One of CNN’s sources said that the White House would try to arrange a meeting as early as Wednesday.

of the United States vice president Terrible Harris said he was proud to be Biden’s running mate.

“Joe Biden is our candidate. We beat Trump once and we will beat him again,” Harris said in an interview with CBS.

Harris has been predicted as the most likely Democratic candidate to replace Biden, should Biden drop out of the presidential race.

Biden is scheduled to give an interview to ABC News on Friday. Part of the interview will be shown already on Friday, and a longer version of the interview will be shown later in the weekend.

This is Biden’s first televised interview since the failed debate.