United States | Biden equated Hamas and Putin in his televised address to the nation

Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but both want to completely destroy the neighboring democracy, Joe Biden said.

Washington

of the United States president Joe Biden gave a TV speech to the nation on Thursday evening local time, i.e. early Friday Finnish time. In his speech, Biden, among other things, equated Hamas, the Islamist organization that controls Gaza, and the Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they have this in common: each wants to completely destroy the democracy next door,” Biden said.

The purpose of the speech was to explain to Americans why the United States should support Israel and Ukraine. Today, Friday, Biden will send a proposal to Congress to support Ukraine with 60 billion dollars and to support Israel with 14 billion dollars, sources told the news agency Reuters.

“America’s leadership holds the world together. America’s alliances keep us safe in America. America’s values ​​make us a desirable partner. Putting all of that on the line — if we pull out of Ukraine and turn our backs on Israel — is not worth it,” Biden said.

Biden also, among other things, condemned anti-Semitism and fear of Islam, warned Israel against too heavy countermeasures in Gaza and promised to bring the US hostages home.

“As I told the families of the American hostages in Hamas, we are doing everything we can to bring their loved ones home,” Biden said.

“As president, there is no more important thing to me than the safety of American hostages.”

Biden also said he was heartbroken by the Gaza hospital attack. According to him, Israel was not behind it.

That’s about it was just the second televised speech of Biden’s presidency, which he has given from his office in the White House, i.e. the Oval Office.