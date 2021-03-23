United States Biden Demands Assault Weapons Ban – Rifle Association NRA Celebrated Allowing Self-Loading Weapons in Colorado Massacre Event City Last Week

A law banning assault weapons was passed in 1994, but many loopholes remained and came into force in 2004.

The United States democratic president Joe Biden on Tuesday called on Congress to restore the country’s previous ban on assault rifles and other powerful types of weapons. Biden made his demands in his short speech.

The day before, ten people were killed in a mass shooting in the city of Boulder in Colorado. According to the source of the CNN channel The Colorado shooter used a self-loading AR-15 rifle.

Stateside a law was drafted in 1994 to ban self-loading assault rifles and certain types of magazines. The interim law came into force ten years later and has not been reinstated since 2004.

“This is not, and should not be, a party-political issue – this is an American issue. We have to act, ”Biden said on Tuesday.

The arms issue strongly divides Democrats and Republicans. Democrats support stricter arms laws and Republicans oppose them.

King Soopers grocery store workers fled the shooter in Boulder, Colorado on Monday.­

Influential Immediately after Monday’s shootings, the National Rifle Association NRA reminded that the second amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees citizens the right to bear arms.

Coincidentally, last week, the NRA celebrated a decision by a Colorado judge that a ban on semi-automatic weapons in the city of Boulder was against state law.

An NRA Twitter account said that “a judge gave law-abiding gun owners a cause for celebration” when a ban on commonly owned AR-15 guns and more than ten bullet cartridges was found to be illegal.

Denver Post by the dispute may end up in the state supreme court.

Several after mass shootings, there has been a debate in the United States about tightening gun laws. This was prominently the case, for example, in 2012, when a total of 28 people were killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting. The shooter used an AR-15-style self-loading weapon.

Many loopholes remained in the 1994 legislation, which is why the law was not considered to have had the desired effect. For example, weapons previously manufactured by law were not banned, the ABC channel notes in his article.