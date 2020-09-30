Joe Biden and Donald Trump debate for the November 3 presidential election in Cleveland (United States) on Tuesday, September 29. “Donald Trump is not limited by a relationship to reality and truth. He has no program in the event of re-election. He is free to be able to both explain that he has an extraordinary record and that his opponent has all possible weaknesses. It remains to be seen whether this type of debate will have any effect on an opinion that has already been decided. The undecided rate is very low“, analysis Tuesday evening Pap Ndiaye, historian specializing in the United States.

“The United States is in a very difficult situation: economic crisis, health crisis, racial tensions. You have to go back to the 19th century and the civil war to see such severe tensions in society”, estimates this professor at Sciences Po. “Joe Biden can reveal himself in the exercise of power“and succeed in appeasing the country.”His personality does not arouse enthusiasm, but he has substantial political experience “, concludes Pap Ndiaye.