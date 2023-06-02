United States | Biden collapsed at an Air Force graduation ceremony

The president fell while walking from the stage back to his seat after the speech.

of the United States president Joe Biden collapsed in front of the cameras on Thursday local time while attending an Air Force graduation ceremony in Colorado.

The crash happened after Biden gave a speech to the graduates of the military school.

Air Force personnel helped Biden back to his feet after he fell. The president didn’t seem to need any more help after his concussion.

As he got up, the president pointed to a small sandbag-like thing on the stage that he had apparently tripped over. White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt tweeted shortly after the incident that the president was fine.

Biden, 80, is the oldest US president. The Democratic president has had to listen to gossip about his old age from both Republicans and his own camp. However, during the annual health check-up at the beginning of the year, Biden was still found to be fit for office.

Biden is seeking a second term in the 2024 presidential election.