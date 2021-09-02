United States Biden calls Texas’ recent abortion law “an unprecedented violation of women’s constitutional rights”

The Texas Abortion Act, which went into effect on Wednesday, prohibits abortions from the time a doctor can detect fetal heartbeats.

The United States president Joe Biden says she plans to find out how Texas women could have access to safe and legal abortion despite the state’s recent strict abortion.

Biden described Texas’ new abortion law on Thursday as “an unprecedented violation of women’s constitutional rights,” Reuters news agency reported.

In practice, therefore, abortion is not possible after about 5 to 6 weeks of pregnancy, when many women do not even know they are pregnant yet.

The law also makes no exceptions for pregnancies that begin with rape or incest.

Opponents of the law have sought an urgent decision from the U.S. Supreme Court on the constitutionality of the new law. The Supreme Court has remained silent so far, but may take a position on the matter at a later date.

Biden said on Thursday it would guide its administration to find out how it could guarantee Texas women access to safe and legal abortions.

In particular, according to Biden, the White House intends to find out what kind of measures it can take through the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the Ministry of Justice.

In addition, Biden plans to talk to U.S. lawmakers about a law that would protect women’s right to abortion.

The White House has also called for harmonization of abortion laws. However, it has not outlined concrete steps to achieve this goal.