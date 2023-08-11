United States | Biden called China’s economy a ticking time bomb, but listed the country’s economic figures incorrectly

Biden said there are more retirees than working-age people in China, which is far from true.

of the United States president Joe Biden called China a ticking time bomb on Thursday because of its economic challenges, but at the same time listed the country’s economic figures incorrectly. The news agencies Reuters and Bloomberg.

Biden said at a fundraiser in Utah that he did not want to hurt China and said he wanted a reasonable relationship with the country. Biden cited the country’s slow economic growth as one of China’s problems.

“They have problems. It’s not a good thing because when bad people have problems, they do bad things,” Biden said, according to Reuters.

Biden misquoted China’s economic figures twice.

Biden said the country has more people of retirement age than people of working age. According to Bloomberg, the claim is not only untrue, it is hundreds of millions wrong.

Biden also said that China’s economy used to grow by eight percent a year and that the pace has now slowed down to around two percent.

According to Reuters, China’s economy grew by 4.5 percent in the first quarter of the year and 6.3 percent in the second quarter. The country’s GDP grew by 2.2 percent in the first quarter and by 0.8 percent in the second quarter.

However, Bloomberg reminds us that the state of China’s economy is still serious. The country is recently drifted into deflation.

China’s the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately comment on the matter.

Professor of International Relations interviewed by Bloomberg Joseph Gregory Mahoney believes that China will hardly be provoked by Biden’s speeches.

According to Mahoney, it is understood in China that the anti-China speeches belong to Biden’s domestic policy and that the former president Donald Trump said much worse things about China.

China was last angered by Biden’s speeches in June, when he called President of China Xi Jinping to become a dictator.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China described Biden’s comments at the time as ridiculous and irresponsible.