United States | Biden believes he will meet the Chinese president later this year

The two met last time in November in Bali.

of the United States president Joe Biden still believes he will meet the Chinese president Xi Jinping during the current year, even though the relations between the countries are tense.

Biden and Xi met for the first time as presidents in November of last year in Bali. Already at that time, the two agreed that they would strive to ease tensions.

A possible meeting could take place in connection with the G20 meeting in Delhi next month or in November in the United States, when the country hosts the Apec meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Association.

Biden met with the Prime Minister of Japan on Friday Fumio Kishida and the president of South Korea By Yoon Suk-yeol In the United States, at the presidential residence at Camp David.

Among other things, the countries agreed on joint military exercises for years to come and close cooperation in crisis situations.

The leaders of the countries were meeting for the first time in this configuration, as the historical animosity between Japan and South Korea has prevented meetings in the past.