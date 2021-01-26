United States Biden bans federal cooperation with private prisons and seeks new regulations to get rid of Trump’s legacy of racial tensions

Biden seeks to address “systemic racism and discrimination in our economy, laws and institutions”. On his first day of office, he abolished the Trump Commission in 1776, which whitewashed the history of the times of slavery.

The United States president Joe Biden on Tuesday, it will sign four presidential decrees seeking to take away the divorce from its predecessor Donald Trumpin heritage that has increased racial tensions.

Biden believes the new regulations, combined with his decisions last week, address “systemic racism and discrimination in our economy, laws and institutions”.

Perhaps the most visible of the provisions is the one by which Biden commands the Department of Justice to terminate all contracts with private prisons in the future. According to the Biden administration, the profit motive of private prisons makes the lives of prisoners and prison guards more dangerous.

“More than two million people are currently incarcerated in the United States and an unreasonable proportion of these people are in color,” the White House press release said.

Biden states its goal is both to reduce the prison population and increase the security of American communities. Some activists believe the number of private prisons will increase the number of people sentenced to prison, but at least there is no connection to UCLA University in California. statement according to the obvious.

Private prisons make up about eight percent of the U.S. prison population.

Three the other order signed by Biden concerns federal housing policy, indigenous sovereignty, and discrimination against people from Asian backgrounds and Pacific island backgrounds.

According to the new White House, federal housing policy has been “discriminatory” and “destructive” and has increased racial discrimination in the country.

Donald Trump wanted to emphasize the greatness of the U.S. birth story. He was photographed on Mount Rushmore on July 3 last year.­

Biden right from the beginning of his tenure, Trump has sought to show that he treats racial tensions in the United States very differently from Trump. Last summer, there were many demonstrations and riots in the United States that stemmed from police violence against blacks.

Trump waged his own cultural war over the national character of the United States, for example, by setting up a commission in 1776 to support “patriotic education”. The guideline, for example, was to polish the U.S. birth story of slavery, as was done in the January 18 issue in the pamphlet.

Biden resigned from the Trump Commission on his first day on Jan. 20, which was specifically mentioned on Tuesday. According to the White House bulletin, the Commission was part of a “harmful policy”.

Trump was known for his unbridled praise, and Biden’s White House on Tuesday seemed to at least to some extent follow the legacy of its predecessor.

“These [Bidenin] the regulations build on the action the president took in his first week of work – promoting justice. Historians have called this one of the strongest attempts to promote racial justice in the first weeks of any new administration, ”the White House said.