United States | Biden awards citizens who worked for democracy in the Capitol riots – Live broadcast from around 9 p.m.

The award ceremony honors the “heroes” of law enforcement and politics for their contribution to democracy on the day of the riots and after.

Stateside let’s remember the Capitol riot that happened two years ago on Friday, reports the news agency Reuters.

President Joe Biden will hold an awards ceremony on Friday to honor law enforcement and political “heroes” for their contributions to democracy on the day of the riots and beyond.

Biden will award the “Presidential Citizen Medal” to 12 people in a ceremony at the White House on Friday. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 21:00 Finnish time.

“These 12 heroes showed courage and selflessness in a moment of menace to our nation,” a White House official said.

Among the awardees is the former speaker of the Arizona State House of Representatives Rusty Bowers and high authority of the State of Michigan Jocelyn Bensonwho resisted pressure to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in their states.

In addition, the award goes to the Capitol Police Eugene Goodmanan election worker in the state of Georgia Ruby Freeman and a police officer who died in the days after the riots Brian Sicknick.

Biden has strongly condemned the riots and acts of violence two years ago and has repeatedly expressed concern that former President Donald Trump’s and the threats he inspires to American democracy.

At the end of December, the special government, the so-called Capitol Committee, which investigated the attack for a long time, published his final reportin which it stated that former President Trump was the main culprit behind the incident.