United States | Biden avoided charges of mishandling documents – According to the report, the president is an old man with poor memory

The investigation has been about documents from Biden's time as vice president, which were found in Biden's former office and in his apartment.

of the United States presidential Joe Biden The special prosecutor who investigated the processing of the classified documents found in the premises Robert Hur stated in his reportthat there are no grounds for bringing criminal charges against Biden.

According to a report released by the Justice Department on Thursday, Biden had knowingly kept the material after his vice presidency.

Hurray stated in his report that it would be difficult to get a jury to find Biden guilty because of what he was perceived to be during the special counsel's interrogations. In the report, he is described as a “sympathetic and well-intentioned old man with a bad memory”.

“Biden would probably appear like that in front of the jury,” Hur estimated.

The report gives many examples of poor memory. According to the report, for example, during the interrogations, Biden did not remember when he had served as vice president or when his son Beau Biden died.

According to Biden's lawyer, the report does not give a true picture of the president's memory.

“We disagree with many of the erroneous and inappropriate comments in the special counsel's report,” Biden's lawyer said. Richard Sauber in his statement.

According to Sauber, it is common to forget details about things from years ago.

Biden said in its announcement that he was satisfied with the final result of the report and said that the matter had now been dealt with.