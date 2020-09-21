US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to quickly replace Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in order to further anchor the Supreme Court in the conservative camp.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Sunday, September 20, asked the Senate not to vote on the vacant US Supreme Court post before the poll, in a vibrant appeal to moderate Republican elected officials. President Donald Trump’s willingness to replace Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday, ahead of the November 3 election is “a brutal exercise of political power“, he judged during an intervention in Philadelphia. “It’s about power. Pure and simple”, he said again.

“If President Trump persists in naming, the Senate must not act until the Americans have had a chance to choose their next President and Congress”, continued the former vice-president of Barack Obama who leads the race in the national polls. Starkly, Joe Biden also criticized Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for announcing “in the hour which followed the announcement of the death” of “RBG” that he would organize a vote to replace it and firmly anchor the Supreme Court in conservatism.

The Republican leader refused to hear a judge appointed to the Supreme Court by Democratic President Barack Obama in 2016 on the grounds that it was an election year “and many Republican senators agreed”, he recalled. “They can’t change sides four years later just because it is against their interests”, he estimated. “I am not naive, I am not addressing President Trump” nor to Mitch McConnell but “to the handful of Republican senators”, who “know deep down what is good for their country”, he said again.

“Respect your constitutional obligations, follow your conscience”, Joe Biden told them. According to the US Constitution, the president appoints the judges of the Supreme Court for life and the Senate is responsible for confirming his choice. The Republican Party has 53 elected out of 100, but two moderate Republican senators have already indicated that they do not intend to participate in a vote before the election, which complicates the equation for Donald Trump.