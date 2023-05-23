United States | Biden and McCarthy discussed the debt ceiling dispute, no agreement was reached

Raising the debt ceiling is a bone of contention between the Republican-led House of Representatives in Congress and the Democratic President Biden’s administration.

Stateside president Joe Biden and the Republican leader by Kevin McCarthy no agreement was reached in the discussions regarding the debt ceiling dispute, says McCarthy.

Speaker of the House of Representatives McCarthy says that he felt that the discussions were productive in those areas where the views of the two differed. He commented on the matter to reporters as he left the White House.

Raising the debt ceiling is a bone of contention between the Republican-led House of Representatives in Congress and the Democratic President Biden’s administration. If the withdrawal is not made, the United States would default on its debt servicing costs for the first time in its history.