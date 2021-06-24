United States Biden and Congress agreed on a huge infrastructure upgrade package

Negotiations on the eight-year package are still partly pending on the “human infrastructure” that Democrats want.

The United States president Joe Biden has agreed on part of the infrastructure reform package. Biden agreed with a group of ten senators, including five Democrats and five Republicans.

The infrastructure package has been negotiated between Congress and the White House for weeks. A tentative agreement was reached late Wednesday when senators agreed on a package of a total of $ 973 billion over five years. The new funding in the package is $ 559 billion.

“No one got everything they wanted in this package. Everyone gave up something to get something because we put our country’s interest first, ”said the Democratic senator Kyrsten Sinema.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy agreed.

“A bridge is coming to your neighborhood. Not now, not tomorrow or next year, but we have started the process, ”he described.

However, negotiations on the infrastructure package are not over yet. Biden has proposed spending a total of two trillion on infrastructure over the next eight years. Funding would also include so-called “human infrastructure” such as climate change work, childcare, schools and social services.

Republicans oppose this because they say the package should only include traditional infrastructure such as roads, airports or broadband.