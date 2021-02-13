Soon the end of a maligned symbol? US President Joe Biden wants to close the iconic Guantanamo prison before the end of his term, the White House spokeswoman said on Friday February 12. The Democrat thus takes up a campaign promise from Barack Obama, which the latter has never been able to keep for lack of a compromise with Congress.

Asked at a press conference about a possible closure of the Guantanamo prison during Joe Biden’s tenure, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said: “This is certainly our goal and our intention.” “So we started a process with the National Security Council (…) to work with the various federal agencies and assess the current situation (…), which we inherited from the previous government”, she added.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump had shown his willingness to keep the Guantanamo prison open and “to fill it with bad guys”. The Republican had retained this position once elected. However, some detainees were promised their release from Guantanamo under his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama.

The military prison accommodates inmates linked to the “war on terrorism” including Pakistani Khaled Sheikh Mohammed, the self-proclaimed mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks. It still houses around 40 detainees, 26 of whom are considered too dangerous to be released, but legal proceedings drag on due to the complexity of their files.

The American army, under the presidency of George W. Bush, had quickly built this detention center on a naval base belonging to the United States, at the eastern tip of the island of Cuba. This 117 km2 enclave (including only 49 km2 of dry land) had been ceded by Cuba to the United States in 1903, to thank its powerful neighbor for his help in the war against the Spaniards.

The first twenty inmates arrived there on January 11, 2002, a few weeks after the attacks of September 11, 2001. From that time on, this prison embodied, throughout the world, the excesses in the fight against terrorism in the United States. The images of prisoners in orange overalls, behind fences topped with barbed wire, were shocking, as were the force-feeding imposed on those refusing to eat.

At the height of its activity, on the embers of the “war on terrorism” launched by George W. Bush, 780 people were detained at Guantanamo for their alleged links with Al-Qaeda and the Taliban. Hundreds of detainees have since been released or transferred to their homeland or third countries.