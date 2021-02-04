No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States Biden administration promises to hold Russia accountable for “malicious acts”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 4, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Biden administration plans to suspend the withdrawal of American troops from Germany.

4.2. 20:15

United States plans to take action against Russia in the US election interference, an opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin due to poisoning and other “malicious” activities, the president said Joe Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday.

“Unlike the previous regime, we intend to hold Russia accountable for all the malicious actions it has committed. We will do it then and in the way that suits us, ”Sullivan assured.

Sullivan according to the Biden administration, it also intends to suspend the withdrawal of American troops from Germany and is considering the possibility of targeted sanctions against the military junta that has seized power in Myanmar.

Biden attended a national prayer breakfast on Thursday morning in the traditional way. Biden said CNN:n according to breakfast I believe gave him strength in difficult times.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.