United States Biden acknowledged the Armenian genocide as the first U.S. president

The United States president Joe Biden has acknowledged the Armenian genocide. Biden is the first U.S. president to do so.

However, according to a high-ranking official who spoke anonymously to the U.S. administration, the purpose of the confession is not to “blame Turkey” but to promote human rights.

“We remember those who died in the Armenian genocide of the Ottoman Empire and are committed to preventing similar atrocities from happening again,” Biden says.

According to the Turkish Foreign Minister, the allegations have no legal basis. The U.S. statement “opens a deep wound that destroys trust and friendship” between the two countries.

The Armenian genocide refers to the killing of more than a million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire during the First World War between 1915 and 1917. The Ottoman Empire disintegrated after World War I, and its ruins gave birth to the present-day Turkish state in the early 1920s.

Today marks the 106th anniversary of the event.

Turkey, a U.S. NATO ally, has officially denied the genocide. According to it, the events were not about genocide, but about unrest, which also resulted in the deaths of Armenians. In Turkey’s view, the actions were also “necessary” because of the actions of the Armenian rebels. Current research has seen it differently.

Turkey has also disagreed with the death toll, keeping it lower than estimated.

Question has been highly politicized, and some of the key archival material is missing, but many scholars see the incident as genocide.

To date, genocide has been recognized by France, Germany, Canada and Russia, among others. However, the United States has avoided this.

The recognition can be seen as a victory for Armenia and Armenians living in the United States who have demanded recognition of the genocide and compensation for the events of the early 20th century.

The time was now seen as the right recognition, the expert estimated. The U.S. Congress voted to recognize the genocide as early as 2019, but the former president Donald Trump stated at the time that the official U.S. line on the matter had not changed. Presidents formerly Trump have also avoided calling the events genocide.

“We have seen that the fear of a Turkish reaction has always been overestimated,” said the Turkish expert Alan Makovsky news agency for AFP.