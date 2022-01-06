United States Biden accuses Trump of ‘network of lies’ on anniversary of conquest: Live broadcast

Trump apparently withdrew his own speech to avoid negative attention.

Washington

The United States president Joe Biden speaks of the conquest of the Congress House on the anniversary of the incident in Washington. He appears in the statue hall of the Congress House, which was one of the premises occupied by the intruders.

“For the first time in our history, the president not only lost the election but tried to prevent a peaceful change of power as a violent force invaded the Capitol,” Biden said, blaming his incident directly on his predecessor. Donald Trumpia.

Biden deplored the fact that Trump was watching the incitement he had incited on television and did not urge them to retreat for hours.

“We need to make a clear distinction between truth and lies. Here’s the truth: The previous president has woven a network of lies around the 2020 election, ”Biden said.

“His bloated ego is more important to him than our democracy or our constitution.”

Biden said the Americans must now decide what kind of nation they will be in the future.

“Are we a nation that basically accepts political violence? Are we a nation that allows biased electoral authorities to change the will of the people legally expressed? Are we a nation led not by the light of truth but by the shadows of lies? We cannot allow ourselves to be such a nation. ”

The crowd infiltrated the House of Congress on January 6, 2021, as members of Congress were confirming the outcome of the previous November election, that is, the election of Biden as President. A large part of the crowd considered the election stolen. Some were protesting for Trump, but some were preparing to attack.

The resigning President Trump had inspired his supporters to march to the House of Congress, among other things, by continuing his untrue allegations of election fraud in a long speech just outside the House of Congress.

Trump thinks his vice president Mike Pencen should not have confirmed the election result, which it did, however. Some occupiers demanded the hanging of Pence out loud.

Crowds broke into the U.S. Congress House in Washington on January 6, 2021.

Members of the House of Representatives and Senate were evacuated from the Congress House, where the occupiers were for a few hours. Five people died in the incidents, with the exception of one person shot by the police, not violently. Several people were injured, among them another hundred police officers. Four police officers who worked at the convention hall committed suicide in the weeks following the incident.

The Congressional Committee of Inquiry is still investigating the events that have led to more than 700 charges. The majority of the accused are still awaiting trial. Most are charged with minor crimes, but some have received prison sentences.

Jake Angeli, known as the Qanon Shaman, has received perhaps the most attention from the conquerors of the House of Congress. He was sentenced to more than three years in prison.

Thursday After Biden’s speech, starting at 7 pm Finnish time, the events will also be discussed by members of Congress.

Trump was scheduled to speak on the subject later Thursday at his Florida mansion in Mar-a-Lago, but he withdrew his plan.

According to The Washington Post, Trump’s advisers believed the speech would get unnecessary, negative attention. Trump plans to return to the issue at his public hearing on Jan. 15.