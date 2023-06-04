United States | Bible banned from schools in Utah due to obscene content

The Bible was removed due to a complaint from a parent who protested against the removal of books.

School district The state of Utah has removed Bibles from its elementary and middle school libraries because of “vulgar or violent” content. They talk about it, among other things NPR and NBC News.

The Davis school district is the second largest in the state. It is located north of Salt Lake City and has over 70,000 students in its public schools.

The decision is based on a law enacted last year, under which books can be removed from schools based on “pornographic or obscene” content.

Biblical the removal was prompted by a complaint from a parent who opposes the law and thus wants to draw attention to its arbitrariness. The removal of books from schools based on their content has become more common across the United States, but most of the complaints are based on conservatives who want to remove, for example, books about sexual and gender minorities or ethnicity.

According to the parent who complained about the Bible, it is “one of the sexiest books”.

“Incest, masturbation, meddling with animals, prostitution, genital mutilation, oral sex, dildos, rape and even murdering babies,” the complaint listed.

“You can certainly say that the Bible… ‘has no real value for minors’ because it is pornographic according to our new definition.”

The Bible is not part of the Davis County school curriculum, and it was estimated that only 7-8 school libraries had it.

Bibles are removed from libraries immediately, even though the school district’s decision has been appealed. It will be processed after the summer holidays.

Biblical after the removal decision, the same school district also received a complaint about the Book of Mormon, told Salt Lake Tribune.

The Book of Mormon is the doctrinal basis for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or the Mormon Church. More than half of Utah’s residents are Mormons.