United States | Bernie Sanders will not enter the presidential race, says he supports Biden

The current president of the United States, Joe Biden, officially announced on Tuesday that he will seek another term.

Senator Bernie Sanders will not enter the US presidential race, he tells the news agency for AP.

Sanders, a leftist Democrat, focuses instead on the current president Joe Biden to support the campaign. Sanders and Biden competed for the Democratic nomination in the last presidential election in 2020.

Biden, 80, officially announced that he will seek another term yesterday, Tuesday. Sanders, 81, says he will do everything he can to get Biden re-elected.

“The last thing this country needs is Donald Trump or some other right-wing bigot who tramples on American democracy, takes away women’s rights, or doesn’t acknowledge the gun violence crisis, racism, sexism, or homophobia,” Sanders says in an AP interview.

Sanders also expressed the hope that other prominent left-wing democrats would not run against Biden.

“I believe that Joe Biden will be the Democratic candidate. I think my job and that of the left-wing movement is to make sure that he defends the working class and doesn’t take anything for granted.”

Sanders was nominated for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 Hillary Clinton against and in 2020 against Biden.

Sanders is a Vermont state senator and chairman of the US Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. In the future, he says he intends to focus on these tasks.

“Being a candidate for president was a privilege. I enjoyed it, and I hope that we somehow influenced American politics”.