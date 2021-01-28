Success did not make him lose his political convictions. US Senator Bernie Sanders announced Wednesday, January 27, to donate to charities the $ 1.8 million raised with the sale of products stamped with the now famous photo showing him alone, bundled up, arms folded, during the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Immortalized by AFP photographer Brendan Smialowski, this moment inspired thousands of humorous photomontages around the world, reinforcing the former progressive presidential candidate, with a passionate tone and often grumpy air, in his status as internet star.

Independent senator from Vermont raised $ 1.8 million “in five days for charities” of this rural state in the northeast of the United States, through the sale of products showing him with his mittens on the day of the inauguration of the Democratic president, on January 20, a statement said.

T-shirts, sweaters and other derivative products went on sale on its site on the evening of January 21 and stocks were exhausted in thirty minutes. New products added this weekend had all been sold on Monday morning, said this press release.

“Jane”, his wife, “and I are in awe of the creativity shown by so many people (…) and we are delighted to help Vermonters in need“writes Bernie Sanders. “But even this sum cannot replace congressional action and I will do what I can in Washington to make sure workers in Vermont and across the country get the support they need in the midst of the world’s worst crisis. that we’ve been through since the Great Depression “, adds the senator, self-proclaimed socialist.

Getty Images, the agency that distributes AFP photos in the United States, “will donate the income” from the merchandising deal to the charity Meals on Wheels, which provides in-home meals to the elderly and disabled, the statement said.