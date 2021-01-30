It all started with a photograph of Bernie Sanders, wearing funny mittens. Highly noted for his clothing choices during the inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20, the US senator invaded social networks. He has even been the subject of numerous photomontages: we see him as such, on one of them, on the Moon, or alongside Chihiro, the heroine of the Japanese animated film. Spirited away.

Bernie Sanders has decided to ride the wave: he sells derivative products on his site in order to raise funds. And it works: in 30 minutes, the stocks are gone. So the operation is repeated. In five days, Bernis Sanders raised $ 1.8 million. The former candidate for the US presidential election has announced that he wants to donate this amount to charitable organizations. The Getty Images agency, which distributes the now famous AFP photo in the United States, said in a statement that it will donate its income, too.