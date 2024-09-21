The United States beat the Netherlands 2-1 on Saturday in extra time and took third place at the 2024 U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia, which will end on Sunday with the highly anticipated final between North Korea and Japan.

With goals from Anny Sentnor and Robine Lacroix at the start of the match, both teams played a long and intense match, with difficulties in scoring goals at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.

In the 9th minute, a loose ball near the box ended up at the feet of Gisele Thompson, who ran back a few metres to get around the Dutch defence and passed back to Ally Sentnor, who opened the scoring.

The Netherlands did not give up and in the 25th minute equalised with a cross-shot from Robine Lacroix. The second half was intense for both teams, who tried, on different occasions, to turn the score in their favour.

Netherlands vs. United States in the Women's World Cup.

But neither team managed to score and after 90 minutes the physical performance began to decline.

The match went into overtime, where the United States put strong pressure on the Netherlands in search of victory but were unable to find a way to score.

When everything seemed like the match would go to penalties, in the 119th minute an own goal by Nayomi Buikema settled the score at 2-1 in favor of the United States, which allowed them to climb onto the podium of the U-20 World Cup.

On Sunday, Bogotá’s El Campín stadium will host the final between North Korea and Japan.

