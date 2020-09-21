The Supreme Court of the United States, in Washington (USA). (ALEX EDELMAN / AFP)

The stake is considerable: the party which will place its (or its) candidate in the seat now empty of the feminist Ruth Bader Ginsburg will make America strongly lean towards the camp of the progressives or conversely towards that of the conservatives.

The highest American judicial body, whose judges are appointed for life, in fact decides on essential social issues such as abortion, the carrying of weapons, homosexual rights or religious freedoms. In the coming months, it must also vote on the future of the so-called Obamacare health insurance reform, which has extended health insurance coverage to millions of Americans but which Republicans want to dismantle.

On her favorite morning show, Fox and Friends, @realDonaldTrump let it be known that he will announce on Friday or Saturday the name of the judge he wants to appoint to SCOTUS (after the funeral of #RuthBaderGinsburg). And calls on the Senate to confirm this appointment before 3/11 pic.twitter.com/iqExzJidyV – Gregory Philipps (@gregphil) September 21, 2020

Everything is a question of timing: to woo his base, galvanize his electorate, the American president wants to push the advantage and have a conservative personality appointed before the November 3 presidential election in place of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The procedure must be carried out “without delay” he said, less than 24 hours after the disappearance of the iconic judge.

Donald Trump has already appointed two Supreme Court justices during his tenure. Placing a third would allow him to keep control of an increasingly politicized institution. He did not hide either from making an electoral argument: he should indeed choose a woman, while the voting intentions of the female electorate are mainly focused on Joe Biden.

A few days before passing away, the dean of the judges had nevertheless confided to her family her wish “the most fervent” : not to be replaced before the future President of the United States has taken office at the White House on January 20, 2021.

Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg at 87, feminism loses a great figure. @TeenVogue reviews 8 of its decisions at the US Supreme Court. https://t.co/WIExKOlbw7 pic.twitter.com/EAXejjNUl6 – Women who do stuff (@womenwhodostuff) September 19, 2020

When Donald Trump decides on a name and makes his choice known, it will be up to the Senate to come on stage to hear and confirm the candidate.

Is such haste indecent? Formally, the American president is not overstepping his role and the Democrats do not have many legal weapons to prevent this appointment.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Sunday delivered uncompromising remarks, calling for Republicans to hold off on considering a Supreme Court nominee from President Trump until after the Nov. 3 general election. https://t.co/zK3TH1QEWP pic.twitter.com/tuXrhQLEtL – WFAE (@WFAE) September 21, 2020

But for Joe Biden, it’s nothing more than“a brutal exercise of political power”, “abuse of power” which risks plunging the United States “in a constitutional crisis”. Democratic candidate asks senators not to vote “before the Americans chose their new president” and states that if it is up to him to choose a new Supreme Court judge, he would like to choose an African-American woman – that would be a first.

Everyone remembers the precedent of 2016, when a (conservative) Court judge, Antonin Scalia, died eight months before the election. Barack Obama could not replace him: the boss of the Republicans in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, had refused to organize a vote, on the pretext that the poll was “too close”.

But today, the same Mitch McConnell (nicknamed “Darth Vader” for his enemies), an unwavering ally of Donald Trump, hastened to say that a vote would take place. “Looks like Senator McConnell has lost his faith in the judgment of Americans”, criticized former Democratic President Bill Clinton on CNN, denouncing his “hypocrisy”.

President Trump’s rush arouses a lot of reservations among moderate Republicans. “(Compared to 2016) we are even closer to the 2020 election – less than two months away – and I think the same standard should apply”, said Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski. “Out of honesty to the American people”, another moderate senator, Susan Collins, estimated as of Saturday that it would be necessary “wait” the verdict of the ballot box before filling the vacant seat. We are also waiting to know the position of Mitt Romney, the most fervent opponent of Donald Trump within the party.

The battle to convince Republican senators likely to be pivotal promises to be fierce. However, a few withdrawals would be enough to delay the vote and frustrate Donald Trump’s plan: the Republicans have only a narrow majority in the Senate: 53 elected against 47 for the Democrats. Senators under pressure in a personal capacity: they also put their seats on the line on November 3.