The Portuguese Water Dog Bo was the number one favorite of the United States for eight years.

The United States one of the most famous pets, the Portuguese water dog Bo, has died of cancer. Former President Barack Obaman the dog was twelve years old at the time of death, Obama and his wife Michelle Obama told Finnish time on Saturday late Saturday.

Obama promised a dog to his daughters Sashalle and Malia in 2008, when Obama ran for president. Indeed, he became president for eight years, and Bosta became a popularly loved fluff figure that Obama once described as “the only reliable friend to a politician in Washington”.

Obama’s tubing was a reference Harry Truman (President 1945–1953) to the exclamation: “If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog.”

The daughter of the presidential family, Malia Obama, walked the six-month-old Bota White House on the south lawn in April 2009.­

Michelle Obama wrote on Instagram that Bo was an important friend to the family. According to him, Bo also helped the former presidential couple adjust to their “empty nest” life when the daughters came to school.

Also known by the nickname Bobama, Bo ended up in many books and TV shows. In 2013, Obamas acquired another Portuguese Water Dog named Sunny as a friend of Bon. The breed choice was due to the fact that Portuguese Water Dogs are hypoallergenic, ie cause less allergic symptoms.

In early 2016, it was reported that a secret service protecting the presidential family had caught a North Dakotic man who had planned to kidnap Bon or Sunny. Time magazine by the man had told the authorities that he was Jesus Christ, whose parents are named John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe. The heavily armed man had also said he was running for president.

Raised president after Obama Donald Trump was the first host of the White House for over a hundred years without pets. Former Vice President of Obama and current President Joe Biden, on the other hand, has two German Shepherds, Major and Champ.

The younger of the dogs, Major, is got into the news already on two occasions after biting the White House guard and a national park employee. The dog duo was sent earlier this year from the White House for training.